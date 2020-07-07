All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

136 E. Avenues 44

136 East Avenue 44 · No Longer Available
Location

136 East Avenue 44, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large 3Bed/1Bath Apt.
**Open House this weekend. TEXT ONLY or leave a voicemail (866) 772- 6847 to schedule an appointment to view the apt *** Spacious 3 bedrooms 1 bath located on a nice quiet residential street. There are lots of amenities within walking distance and minutes away from York Blvd where you can find restaurants, Bars, shopping centers and much more! Minutes away from Downtown LA, Chinatown, Echo Park, and Pasadena with easy access to 110 FWY. This apt is the rear downstairs unit and comes with a 2 car garage. It was recently remodeled and is newly painted. Section 8 Accepted; Veterans Welcome.
MLS: A10115437
(3)3/1
5/2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 E. Avenues 44 have any available units?
136 E. Avenues 44 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 E. Avenues 44 have?
Some of 136 E. Avenues 44's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 E. Avenues 44 currently offering any rent specials?
136 E. Avenues 44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 E. Avenues 44 pet-friendly?
No, 136 E. Avenues 44 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 136 E. Avenues 44 offer parking?
Yes, 136 E. Avenues 44 offers parking.
Does 136 E. Avenues 44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 E. Avenues 44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 E. Avenues 44 have a pool?
No, 136 E. Avenues 44 does not have a pool.
Does 136 E. Avenues 44 have accessible units?
No, 136 E. Avenues 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 136 E. Avenues 44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 E. Avenues 44 does not have units with dishwashers.

