Los Angeles, CA
1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd

1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
GEMINA IIB - Spacious Condo Style / Prime Location / REDUCED PRICE! - Housing near USC, few minutes walk to campus.

REDUCED PRICE!

Very spacious, gated parking on premises, central air/heating, brand new kitchen and breakfast bar with granite counter tops, new carpet in bedrooms, new hardwood flooring, new appliances (stove, fridge, microwave, exhaust fan), laundry, private phone jacks in each room, cable and internet jacks in each room, laundry on the premises, corner with Menlo (across the street from Ralph's Supermarket), convenient location.

SKYLIGHTS!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3704009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd have any available units?
1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd have?
Some of 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd offers parking.
Does 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd have a pool?
No, 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 1/2 W Adams Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
