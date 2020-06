Amenities

3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area. Vaulted ceilings, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large master suite with walk-in closets with 2nd & 3rd bedrooms on opposite side of master for additional privacy. Central heat & A/C added in 2015. Laundry closet is centrally located upstairs. Private multi-level backyard. Front and back yards both redone with water saving micro drip irrigation and California landscapin. Easy access to 110/405 Fwy's. A must see!