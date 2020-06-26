Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

1355 W Adams Blvd Available 08/01/19 GEMINA IC - Spacious Condo Style / Prime Location - Very spacious, gated parking on premises, central air/heating, brand new kitchen and breakfast bar with granite counter tops, new carpet in bedrooms, brand new hardwood flooring, brand new appliances (stove, fridge, microwave, exhaust fan), laundry, gated parking with remote, private phone jacks in each room, cable and internet jacks in each room, laundry on the premises, corner with Menlo (across the street from Ralph's Supermarket), convenient location.



SKYLIGHTS!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3704006)