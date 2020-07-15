All apartments in Los Angeles
13518 Burbank Blvd 4
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

13518 Burbank Blvd 4

13518 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13518 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The Oaks// TWO WEEKS FREE - Property Id: 80992

Gorgeous unit In Sherman Oaks!!
Corner unit!!!
Amazing Layout
Wood Floors
Walk in Closets
extra storage
Kitchen Equipped With
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Central Ac/Heat

Comes With 1 Parking Spot

Controlled Access
Subterranean Parking
Onsite Laundry

Pets okay with 500$ pet deposit

Close To Westfield Mall, Sherman Oaks Galleria, Trader Joe, Whole Food, Cotsco And Restaurants
Easy Access To 405/101/134/170 Fwy S

For Immediate Viewing Call Felix 818-208-2795
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/80992
Property Id 80992

(RLNE5877163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 have any available units?
13518 Burbank Blvd 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 have?
Some of 13518 Burbank Blvd 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 currently offering any rent specials?
13518 Burbank Blvd 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 is pet friendly.
Does 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 offer parking?
Yes, 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 offers parking.
Does 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 have a pool?
No, 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 does not have a pool.
Does 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 have accessible units?
No, 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13518 Burbank Blvd 4 has units with dishwashers.
