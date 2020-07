Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

CALL MIKE FOR SHOWING 818-601-8215



Just steps from the world recognized famous walk of fame and Runyon Canyon in Hollywood. Enter this beautiful 2 BED/ 2 BATH home to find a charming living room with fireplace to warm your days after a long day in the HEART OF HOLLYWOOD. With a full and charming kitchen including new appliances and double pane windows. Across the kitchen you'll find two bedrooms and two full baths. Included also are new washer and drier, tenants ONLY pays for 33% of electricity and water bill. Come and see it today before its gone!



CALL MIEK 818-601-8215