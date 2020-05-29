1344 S Curson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry new construction

Stunning Architectural home in Wilshire Vista. This completely Renovated and spacious 3 bed + 2 full bath home is full of

character and charm. Gorgeous Wood floors throughout and picturesque rounded front Door leading to High Ceilings living room with decorative

fireplace, original archways, sconces and built-ins.

New Kitchen with Exotic Granite Counter-tops,with nook, New full size Stainless Steel Appliances gas stove,fridge, dishwasher, breakfast nook,

New full size Stainless Steel front load washer and dryer in laundry room.Front facing Large Master Suit with separate side yard entry,all 3 Large bedrooms with walk in closets

2 new full bathrooms W/cast iron tub .

New Nest controlled Central Heat and AC,

New dual pane windows.

Lush private back yard perfect for entertaining. Close to Hollywood, Culver City,LAX, The Grove and 10 Freeway. Don't miss out on this

spectacular home!