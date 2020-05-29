All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 S Curson Avenue

1344 South Curson Avenue
Location

1344 South Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
Stunning Architectural home in Wilshire Vista. This completely Renovated and spacious 3 bed + 2 full bath home is full of
character and charm. Gorgeous Wood floors throughout and picturesque rounded front Door leading to High Ceilings living room with decorative
fireplace, original archways, sconces and built-ins.
New Kitchen with Exotic Granite Counter-tops,with nook, New full size Stainless Steel Appliances gas stove,fridge, dishwasher, breakfast nook,
New full size Stainless Steel front load washer and dryer in laundry room.Front facing Large Master Suit with separate side yard entry,all 3 Large bedrooms with walk in closets
2 new full bathrooms W/cast iron tub .
New Nest controlled Central Heat and AC,
New dual pane windows.
Lush private back yard perfect for entertaining. Close to Hollywood, Culver City,LAX, The Grove and 10 Freeway. Don't miss out on this
spectacular home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 S Curson Avenue have any available units?
1344 S Curson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 S Curson Avenue have?
Some of 1344 S Curson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 S Curson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1344 S Curson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 S Curson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1344 S Curson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1344 S Curson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1344 S Curson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1344 S Curson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 S Curson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 S Curson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1344 S Curson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1344 S Curson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1344 S Curson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 S Curson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 S Curson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
