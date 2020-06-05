1342 West 36TH Street

Amenities

Great location in one of the most upcoming neighborhoods, unit is available Now! This is a two-bedroom craftsman traditional home that comes with hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space and one full bathroom. The living area has a decorative fireplace and an open-concept floor plan. The kitchen offers plenty of space and it includes washer/dryer hookups. Parking available for two vehicles. The property has another unit in the back that is currently rented. Both units have their own private entrances. The front house has its own private patio.