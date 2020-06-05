All apartments in Los Angeles
1342 West 36TH Street

1342 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1342 West 36th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in one of the most upcoming neighborhoods, unit is available Now! This is a two-bedroom craftsman traditional home that comes with hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space and one full bathroom. The living area has a decorative fireplace and an open-concept floor plan. The kitchen offers plenty of space and it includes washer/dryer hookups. Parking available for two vehicles. The property has another unit in the back that is currently rented. Both units have their own private entrances. The front house has its own private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 West 36TH Street have any available units?
1342 West 36TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 West 36TH Street have?
Some of 1342 West 36TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 West 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1342 West 36TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 West 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1342 West 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1342 West 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1342 West 36TH Street offers parking.
Does 1342 West 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 West 36TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 West 36TH Street have a pool?
No, 1342 West 36TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1342 West 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1342 West 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 West 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 West 36TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
