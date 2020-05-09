1342 ABBOT KINNEY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

This modern, sleek architectural on the best block of Abbot Kinney is zoned "artist in residence". Ideal as a private residence in the heart of Venice as well as for a live work tenant. The open living/work space with high ceilings wraps around a private inner courtyard blending indoor/outdoor living, luxurious comfort with unparalleled design. The upper level has a dramatic master suite with 15 ft. ceilings, soaking tub, walk-in closet and surround sound. There is also and additional bedroom with on-suit bathroom and an office with built-in desk on this level. The hallway is lined with built-in bookshelves and opens up to an outdoor deck w/ built-in barbecue, sitting area and outdoor shower. Ingeniously designed both for total privacy and security. Suitable for live/work or legal home office. Available furnished or unfurnished.