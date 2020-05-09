All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 PM

1342 ABBOT KINNEY

1342 Abbot Kinney Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1342 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This modern, sleek architectural on the best block of Abbot Kinney is zoned "artist in residence". Ideal as a private residence in the heart of Venice as well as for a live work tenant. The open living/work space with high ceilings wraps around a private inner courtyard blending indoor/outdoor living, luxurious comfort with unparalleled design. The upper level has a dramatic master suite with 15 ft. ceilings, soaking tub, walk-in closet and surround sound. There is also and additional bedroom with on-suit bathroom and an office with built-in desk on this level. The hallway is lined with built-in bookshelves and opens up to an outdoor deck w/ built-in barbecue, sitting area and outdoor shower. Ingeniously designed both for total privacy and security. Suitable for live/work or legal home office. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 ABBOT KINNEY have any available units?
1342 ABBOT KINNEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1342 ABBOT KINNEY have?
Some of 1342 ABBOT KINNEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 ABBOT KINNEY currently offering any rent specials?
1342 ABBOT KINNEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 ABBOT KINNEY pet-friendly?
No, 1342 ABBOT KINNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1342 ABBOT KINNEY offer parking?
Yes, 1342 ABBOT KINNEY offers parking.
Does 1342 ABBOT KINNEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 ABBOT KINNEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 ABBOT KINNEY have a pool?
No, 1342 ABBOT KINNEY does not have a pool.
Does 1342 ABBOT KINNEY have accessible units?
No, 1342 ABBOT KINNEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 ABBOT KINNEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 ABBOT KINNEY has units with dishwashers.
