134 VOYAGE MALL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

134 VOYAGE MALL

134 E Voyage Mall · No Longer Available
Location

134 E Voyage Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful Mediterranean style home in the coveted Silver Strand exudes its grand style appearance through the use of high coved ceilings, travertine flooring and towering French doors, providing a bright and open-air presentation throughout the home. The main living area flows effortlessly from the modern gourmet kitchen with center island through the butler's pantry and out to a large open formal dining area and living room complete with fireplace and outdoor passage through French doors to a spacious lounge & patio. The large, 2nd floor, en-suite master with fireplace and balcony includes an expansive walk-in closet, large bath with dual sinks, an oversized spa tub, and separate shower. In addition, 2 secondary bedrooms with baths plus an adjoining bedroom/study, round out the floor. The top penthouse level includes a large family room with a wet bar and an entry to the rooftop patio. This serene location provides for a charmed lifestyle with close proximity to the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 VOYAGE MALL have any available units?
134 VOYAGE MALL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 VOYAGE MALL have?
Some of 134 VOYAGE MALL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 VOYAGE MALL currently offering any rent specials?
134 VOYAGE MALL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 VOYAGE MALL pet-friendly?
No, 134 VOYAGE MALL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 134 VOYAGE MALL offer parking?
Yes, 134 VOYAGE MALL does offer parking.
Does 134 VOYAGE MALL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 VOYAGE MALL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 VOYAGE MALL have a pool?
No, 134 VOYAGE MALL does not have a pool.
Does 134 VOYAGE MALL have accessible units?
No, 134 VOYAGE MALL does not have accessible units.
Does 134 VOYAGE MALL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 VOYAGE MALL has units with dishwashers.
