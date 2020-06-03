134 VOYAGE MALL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful Mediterranean style home in the coveted Silver Strand exudes its grand style appearance through the use of high coved ceilings, travertine flooring and towering French doors, providing a bright and open-air presentation throughout the home. The main living area flows effortlessly from the modern gourmet kitchen with center island through the butler's pantry and out to a large open formal dining area and living room complete with fireplace and outdoor passage through French doors to a spacious lounge & patio. The large, 2nd floor, en-suite master with fireplace and balcony includes an expansive walk-in closet, large bath with dual sinks, an oversized spa tub, and separate shower. In addition, 2 secondary bedrooms with baths plus an adjoining bedroom/study, round out the floor. The top penthouse level includes a large family room with a wet bar and an entry to the rooftop patio. This serene location provides for a charmed lifestyle with close proximity to the ocean.