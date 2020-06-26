1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to Wilshire Vista. This lovingly restored Spanish-style house features a bonus guest house in the back! Perfect for a home office, entertainment room, or private quarters for guests visiting from out-of-town. This sun-drenched home is located on a quiet street in close proximity to many shops and restaurants, Equniox Gym, LACMA, La Brea Tar Pits, and The Grove. Enjoy Summer evenings in the gorgeous backyard, a true entertainers paradise with gas fire pit, wet bar, mini sports court, and two dining areas. Find your morning peace on the yoga deck next to the serene water feature. House boasts brand new HVAC with Nest Thermostat, 220v Car Charger, Roof, Floors, and lighting while keeping its original charm with Art Deco and Batchelder tile, built-in cabinets, and barreled ceilings. The perfect place to kick off a beautiful LA Summer!