Los Angeles, CA
1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue

1338 South Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1338 South Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
yoga
Welcome to Wilshire Vista. This lovingly restored Spanish-style house features a bonus guest house in the back! Perfect for a home office, entertainment room, or private quarters for guests visiting from out-of-town. This sun-drenched home is located on a quiet street in close proximity to many shops and restaurants, Equniox Gym, LACMA, La Brea Tar Pits, and The Grove. Enjoy Summer evenings in the gorgeous backyard, a true entertainers paradise with gas fire pit, wet bar, mini sports court, and two dining areas. Find your morning peace on the yoga deck next to the serene water feature. House boasts brand new HVAC with Nest Thermostat, 220v Car Charger, Roof, Floors, and lighting while keeping its original charm with Art Deco and Batchelder tile, built-in cabinets, and barreled ceilings. The perfect place to kick off a beautiful LA Summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have any available units?
1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have?
Some of 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 South SIERRA BONITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
