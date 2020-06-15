All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13360 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13360 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13360 Burbank Boulevard

13360 W Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13360 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful,bright,specious townhouse in heart of Sherman Oaks, features 3 specious bedroom and 3 bathroom, beautiful and new kitchen with a breakfast are opens to the patio like a back yard. High ceiling dinning room and living room, all bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs, two car garage attached with bonus room that could be used for the office or storage . This townhouse is close to the orang line, freeway, temple, shopping center . Don't miss

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21923

(RLNE4512184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13360 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
13360 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13360 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 13360 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13360 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13360 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13360 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13360 Burbank Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13360 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13360 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13360 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13360 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13360 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13360 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13360 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13360 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13360 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13360 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College