13360 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful,bright,specious townhouse in heart of Sherman Oaks, features 3 specious bedroom and 3 bathroom, beautiful and new kitchen with a breakfast are opens to the patio like a back yard. High ceiling dinning room and living room, all bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs, two car garage attached with bonus room that could be used for the office or storage . This townhouse is close to the orang line, freeway, temple, shopping center . Don't miss



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21923



(RLNE4512184)