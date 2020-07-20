All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1334 Barry Ave. #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1334 Barry Ave. #8
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

1334 Barry Ave. #8

1334 Barry Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1334 Barry Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 BEDROOM + 2 BATH in Great West L.A. neighborhood with Quick and Easy access to Brentwood, UCLA, 405 Freeway, Westwood, VA, LAX, Santa Monica, Beach, Century City and Beverly Hills. Lovely Tree Top Views in LIVING ROOM and BALCONY. Walk to Shopping and Bus. Bright and Sunny upstairs apartment with double pane Windows with blinds, NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT. Newer Cabinets in Bathrooms. Bedrooms are Spacious with Mirrored sliding doors on Large Closets. Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans with Lights. Kitchen has Newer Cabinets & Granite, New Refrigerator,Gs Stove and Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal & Microwave. Lease includes Water, and Parking for One Car. Gated Building. Assigned Carport with Storage Cabinet. Laundry Room in apartment building. NON-SMOKING. Good Current Full Credit Report & Score with Completed Rental Application required. Move in Terms: $2,990 per month for One Year Lease & $2,990 Security Deposit.KATHY PILLONI CalDRE#:01502023Keller Williams Westlake Village805-208-8532kpilloni@gmail.comhttp://KathyPilloni.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Barry Ave. #8 have any available units?
1334 Barry Ave. #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Barry Ave. #8 have?
Some of 1334 Barry Ave. #8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Barry Ave. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Barry Ave. #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Barry Ave. #8 pet-friendly?
No, 1334 Barry Ave. #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1334 Barry Ave. #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Barry Ave. #8 offers parking.
Does 1334 Barry Ave. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Barry Ave. #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Barry Ave. #8 have a pool?
No, 1334 Barry Ave. #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Barry Ave. #8 have accessible units?
No, 1334 Barry Ave. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Barry Ave. #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 Barry Ave. #8 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College