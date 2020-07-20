1334 Barry Ave. #8

Amenities

2 BEDROOM + 2 BATH in Great West L.A. neighborhood with Quick and Easy access to Brentwood, UCLA, 405 Freeway, Westwood, VA, LAX, Santa Monica, Beach, Century City and Beverly Hills. Lovely Tree Top Views in LIVING ROOM and BALCONY. Walk to Shopping and Bus. Bright and Sunny upstairs apartment with double pane Windows with blinds, NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT. Newer Cabinets in Bathrooms. Bedrooms are Spacious with Mirrored sliding doors on Large Closets. Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans with Lights. Kitchen has Newer Cabinets & Granite, New Refrigerator,Gs Stove and Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal & Microwave. Lease includes Water, and Parking for One Car. Gated Building. Assigned Carport with Storage Cabinet. Laundry Room in apartment building. NON-SMOKING. Good Current Full Credit Report & Score with Completed Rental Application required. Move in Terms: $2,990 per month for One Year Lease & $2,990 Security Deposit.KATHY PILLONI CalDRE#:01502023Keller Williams Westlake Village805-208-8532kpilloni@gmail.comhttp://KathyPilloni.com