All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13338 MAGNOLIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13338 MAGNOLIA
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

13338 MAGNOLIA

13338 Magnolia Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13338 Magnolia Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
In a wonderful Sherman Oaks neighborhood! From the moment you walk up the path and thru the beautiful garden you will fall in love. This delightful studio and 3/4 bath features a large living area with picture window, newer kitchen, lovely wood floors and dual heating and a/c unit. The ambiance is enhanced by terrific natural lighting, a patio and yard with mature landscaping and fruit trees, that is sure to delight, making it a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment. This tasteful property awaits with open arms! Close to all Sherman Oaks offers -- fabulous shopping, dining, recreational areas, easy access to the West side and freeways. There is an attached 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house that can also be leased with this unit for an additional $2,995 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have any available units?
13338 MAGNOLIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13338 MAGNOLIA have?
Some of 13338 MAGNOLIA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13338 MAGNOLIA currently offering any rent specials?
13338 MAGNOLIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13338 MAGNOLIA pet-friendly?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA offer parking?
Yes, 13338 MAGNOLIA offers parking.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have a pool?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not have a pool.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have accessible units?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not have accessible units.
Does 13338 MAGNOLIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 13338 MAGNOLIA does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College