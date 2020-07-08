13337 WESTCOVE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming single level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in exclusive Brentwood neighborhood, north of Sunset Blvd. Minutes from the Riviera County Club, great hiking trails at Will Rodgers State Park, fine dining and work out classes on San Vicente Blvd, and the 405 freeway. This beautiful home features hardwood floors, charming french doors, gallery style kitchen, breakfast bar, dining room, vaulted ceiling, master bath with spa tub, spacious master suite, new roof, new central AC & heat, 2-car garage and secluded back yard with luscious garden. BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL- THROUGH NOVEMBER ONLY $7500/MONTH