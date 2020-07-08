All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

13337 WESTCOVE Drive

13337 Westcove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13337 Westcove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming single level 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on quiet cul-de-sac in exclusive Brentwood neighborhood, north of Sunset Blvd. Minutes from the Riviera County Club, great hiking trails at Will Rodgers State Park, fine dining and work out classes on San Vicente Blvd, and the 405 freeway. This beautiful home features hardwood floors, charming french doors, gallery style kitchen, breakfast bar, dining room, vaulted ceiling, master bath with spa tub, spacious master suite, new roof, new central AC & heat, 2-car garage and secluded back yard with luscious garden. BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL- THROUGH NOVEMBER ONLY $7500/MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13337 WESTCOVE Drive have any available units?
13337 WESTCOVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13337 WESTCOVE Drive have?
Some of 13337 WESTCOVE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13337 WESTCOVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13337 WESTCOVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13337 WESTCOVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13337 WESTCOVE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13337 WESTCOVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13337 WESTCOVE Drive offers parking.
Does 13337 WESTCOVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13337 WESTCOVE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13337 WESTCOVE Drive have a pool?
No, 13337 WESTCOVE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13337 WESTCOVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13337 WESTCOVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13337 WESTCOVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13337 WESTCOVE Drive has units with dishwashers.

