Amenities

parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

Beautifully lushly hidden on a private lane..Green views through each and every window.Single story Brentwood Ranch tastefully redone .Miele ,Sub Zero ,Bose, Walker Zanger, Ann Sachs, to name a few quality features.Very much a live inside or outside style homeShort Term available for a higher price of course.Available first week of March, PLEASE DON NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT