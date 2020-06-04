13318 Mulholland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Available for Long or Short Term Lease. Great for Special Events or Corporate Parties. Gated celebrity hideaway perched on top of

famous Mulholland Dr w/360 degree views. This entertainer's dream home was recently featured on 'The Apprentice' & includes a

long private drive with 6 car garage, pool, Jacuzzi spa, 2 media rooms plus 10 Plasma TV's , dining room & gourmet kitchen w/pizza

oven. Entertain w/4 bars, 3 large reception rooms & accommodations for several people. Beautifully landscaped w/pool and spa.

Perfect for all your entertaining needs.