Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:38 AM

1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue

1331 North Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1331 North Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 level townhouse with attached 2 car garage in a 10-unit Mediterranean style gated complex built in 2008. The unit has hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, and recessed lighting throughout. The garage has direct access to the unit and the 1st level features the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room, and powder room. There is an approx. 230 SF patio off the dining area. The second level features one of two large master suites, two bedrooms that share one bathroom, and the laundry area. The top level is a completely private master suite with an approx. 380 SF terrace. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

