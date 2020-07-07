1331 North SYCAMORE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom, 3 level townhouse with attached 2 car garage in a 10-unit Mediterranean style gated complex built in 2008. The unit has hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, and recessed lighting throughout. The garage has direct access to the unit and the 1st level features the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room, and powder room. There is an approx. 230 SF patio off the dining area. The second level features one of two large master suites, two bedrooms that share one bathroom, and the laundry area. The top level is a completely private master suite with an approx. 380 SF terrace. Move in ready!