Great location and price in Hollywood! Roomy, upstairs 1bd/1ba unit available in a quiet, well-run building. Original hardwood floors throughout. Private, covered balcony/patio. Loads of storage and closet space in unit. Includes refrigerator, range-oven and garbage disposal; shared laundry room onsite. New, built-in wall a/c unit in bedroom. One off-street parking space. Owner pays water. No pets and no smoking.