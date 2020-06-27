All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM

1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue

1331 North Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1331 North Cherokee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This tastefully renovated and preserved 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Bonus Room Craftsman wants to welcome you home!!This beautiful single-family house with hardwood floors throughout, opens up to a well sized leaving-room with a decorative fireplace, leading to an impeccably restored to perfection dinigroom. The remodeled kitchen comes with all new appliances - washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Each bedroom has an ensuite remodeled bathroom with gorgeous sinks and customized bathtub. The house has a fabulous private large grassy outdoor space with delicious fruit trees. Across the street from the truly revamped De Longptre Park with new children's play equipment and an area for your dog to run free, also walking distance to numerous businesses, restaurants and night life. System upgrades include: central heating and air, ADT Security System and an Earthquake bolted foundation. This house as an attic for more storage space Weekly gardener One pet allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue have any available units?
1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue have?
Some of 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
