1331 North CHEROKEE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This tastefully renovated and preserved 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Bonus Room Craftsman wants to welcome you home!!This beautiful single-family house with hardwood floors throughout, opens up to a well sized leaving-room with a decorative fireplace, leading to an impeccably restored to perfection dinigroom. The remodeled kitchen comes with all new appliances - washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Each bedroom has an ensuite remodeled bathroom with gorgeous sinks and customized bathtub. The house has a fabulous private large grassy outdoor space with delicious fruit trees. Across the street from the truly revamped De Longptre Park with new children's play equipment and an area for your dog to run free, also walking distance to numerous businesses, restaurants and night life. System upgrades include: central heating and air, ADT Security System and an Earthquake bolted foundation. This house as an attic for more storage space Weekly gardener One pet allowed