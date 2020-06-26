1330 South WILTON Place

Amenities
Free rent for the rest of the month. This is a bright and spacious unit within a well maintained building. Areas of interest such as Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, USC, Silverlake, and many more are just 20 minutes away or less! Carport spot is included. Owner pays for water, sewer & trash. Fridge, Stove/Oven, and Microwave. Hardwood Flooring. Fresh paint. New A/C Unit. Laundry room on-site. Cats OK. Conveniently located right off Western Ave and the I-10.