1330 South WILTON Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport elevator on-site laundry parking

Free rent for the rest of the month. This is a bright and spacious unit within a well maintained building. Areas of interest such as Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, USC, Silverlake, and many more are just 20 minutes away or less! Carport spot is included. Owner pays for water, sewer & trash. Fridge, Stove/Oven, and Microwave. Hardwood Flooring. Fresh paint. New A/C Unit. Laundry room on-site. Cats OK. Conveniently located right off Western Ave and the I-10.