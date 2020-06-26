All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 23 2020 at 7:39 AM

1330 South WILTON Place

1330 South Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1330 South Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Free rent for the rest of the month. This is a bright and spacious unit within a well maintained building. Areas of interest such as Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Downtown LA, USC, Silverlake, and many more are just 20 minutes away or less! Carport spot is included. Owner pays for water, sewer & trash. Fridge, Stove/Oven, and Microwave. Hardwood Flooring. Fresh paint. New A/C Unit. Laundry room on-site. Cats OK. Conveniently located right off Western Ave and the I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 South WILTON Place have any available units?
1330 South WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 South WILTON Place have?
Some of 1330 South WILTON Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 South WILTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
1330 South WILTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 South WILTON Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 South WILTON Place is pet friendly.
Does 1330 South WILTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 1330 South WILTON Place offers parking.
Does 1330 South WILTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 South WILTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 South WILTON Place have a pool?
No, 1330 South WILTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 1330 South WILTON Place have accessible units?
No, 1330 South WILTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 South WILTON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 South WILTON Place does not have units with dishwashers.
