13299 Bassett Street

Amenities
Luxury High-Rise Fully Furnished Condo 2BR/2BA with all the Amenities
1700 Bassett St #1818, Denver, CO 80202
KEY FEATURES
Property Type: Condo
Floor: 18
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Sq Footage: 1234 sqft.
Parking: 1 Garage
Laundry: In Unit
Pets Policy: Small Cats & Dogs OK w/ additional Pet Fee
Year Built: 2007
DESCRIPTION
Luxurious, full amenity, downtown Denver condo on the 18th floor of the North Tower of the Glass House. Our 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, beautifully remodeled unit features upgraded hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with all professional grade stainless steel appliances and slab granite countertops. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide beautiful unobstructed views of the city from every room. A furnished balcony with even broader views is a perfect place to drink it all in.
Large Main Room includes Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, and Study making this unit one of the most desired floor plan designs in the building
FEATURES
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath - 1234 Sq. Ft.
Fully furnished including kitchen utensils/small appliances, bed linens, and bath towels
1 reserved parking space in garage close to entry/exit and elevator
Private balcony with beautiful city & pool views
Larger Remodeled Kitchen w/ High End Slab Granite Countertops
GE Monogram High-end Stainless Steel Appliances
Professional Induction Style Cooktop with Stainless Steel Chimney-Style Exhaust Hood
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Floor-to-ceiling windows
10 ceilings with lots of natural light
3 Flat Panel Televisions in Main Room and Both Bedrooms
Xfinity High Definition Extended Basic Cable and WiFi Internet Optional
Central Heating and AC with Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms
Full-size front-loading washer/dryer in unit
Large soaking tub in each bathroom
Large walk-in closet in bedroom
Local Property Manager offering quick response and high service & support
BUILDING AMENITIES
Glasshouse has a 24-hour staffed front desk
Includes 2 Memberships to Riverfront Athletic Club