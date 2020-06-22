All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13299 Bassett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13299 Bassett Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13299 Bassett Street

13299 Bassett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13299 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Luxury High-Rise Fully Furnished Condo 2BR/2BA with all the Amenities

1700 Bassett St #1818, Denver, CO 80202

KEY FEATURES
Property Type: Condo
Floor: 18
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Sq Footage: 1234 sqft.
Parking: 1 Garage
Laundry: In Unit
Pets Policy: Small Cats & Dogs OK w/ additional Pet Fee
Year Built: 2007

DESCRIPTION
Luxurious, full amenity, downtown Denver condo on the 18th floor of the North Tower of the Glass House. Our 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, beautifully remodeled unit features upgraded hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with all professional grade stainless steel appliances and slab granite countertops. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide beautiful unobstructed views of the city from every room. A furnished balcony with even broader views is a perfect place to drink it all in.
Large Main Room includes Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, and Study making this unit one of the most desired floor plan designs in the building

FEATURES
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath - 1234 Sq. Ft.
Fully furnished including kitchen utensils/small appliances, bed linens, and bath towels
1 reserved parking space in garage close to entry/exit and elevator
Private balcony with beautiful city & pool views
Larger Remodeled Kitchen w/ High End Slab Granite Countertops
GE Monogram High-end Stainless Steel Appliances
Professional Induction Style Cooktop with Stainless Steel Chimney-Style Exhaust Hood
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Floor-to-ceiling windows
10 ceilings with lots of natural light
3 Flat Panel Televisions in Main Room and Both Bedrooms
Xfinity High Definition Extended Basic Cable and WiFi Internet Optional
Central Heating and AC with Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms
Full-size front-loading washer/dryer in unit
Large soaking tub in each bathroom
Large walk-in closet in bedroom
Local Property Manager offering quick response and high service & support

BUILDING AMENITIES
Glasshouse has a 24-hour staffed front desk
Includes 2 Memberships to Riverfront Athletic Club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13299 Bassett Street have any available units?
13299 Bassett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13299 Bassett Street have?
Some of 13299 Bassett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13299 Bassett Street currently offering any rent specials?
13299 Bassett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13299 Bassett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13299 Bassett Street is pet friendly.
Does 13299 Bassett Street offer parking?
Yes, 13299 Bassett Street does offer parking.
Does 13299 Bassett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13299 Bassett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13299 Bassett Street have a pool?
Yes, 13299 Bassett Street has a pool.
Does 13299 Bassett Street have accessible units?
No, 13299 Bassett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13299 Bassett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13299 Bassett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College