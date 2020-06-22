13299 Bassett Street

Amenities

Luxury High-Rise Fully Furnished Condo 2BR/2BA with all the Amenities



1700 Bassett St #1818, Denver, CO 80202



KEY FEATURES

Property Type: Condo

Floor: 18

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Bath

Sq Footage: 1234 sqft.

Parking: 1 Garage

Laundry: In Unit

Pets Policy: Small Cats & Dogs OK w/ additional Pet Fee

Year Built: 2007



DESCRIPTION

Luxurious, full amenity, downtown Denver condo on the 18th floor of the North Tower of the Glass House. Our 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, beautifully remodeled unit features upgraded hardwood floors and a gourmet kitchen with all professional grade stainless steel appliances and slab granite countertops. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide beautiful unobstructed views of the city from every room. A furnished balcony with even broader views is a perfect place to drink it all in.

Large Main Room includes Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, and Study making this unit one of the most desired floor plan designs in the building



FEATURES

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath - 1234 Sq. Ft.

Fully furnished including kitchen utensils/small appliances, bed linens, and bath towels

1 reserved parking space in garage close to entry/exit and elevator

Private balcony with beautiful city & pool views

Larger Remodeled Kitchen w/ High End Slab Granite Countertops

GE Monogram High-end Stainless Steel Appliances

Professional Induction Style Cooktop with Stainless Steel Chimney-Style Exhaust Hood

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Floor-to-ceiling windows

10 ceilings with lots of natural light

3 Flat Panel Televisions in Main Room and Both Bedrooms

Xfinity High Definition Extended Basic Cable and WiFi Internet Optional

Central Heating and AC with Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms

Full-size front-loading washer/dryer in unit

Large soaking tub in each bathroom

Large walk-in closet in bedroom

Local Property Manager offering quick response and high service & support



BUILDING AMENITIES

Glasshouse has a 24-hour staffed front desk

Includes 2 Memberships to Riverfront Athletic Club