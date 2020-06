Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated and upgraded side by side duplex for lease. Spacious chefs kitchen w/ all new stainless steel appliances, loads of cabinetry and counter space. 2 stunning bathrooms, 3 nice size bedrooms, washer/dryer in unit. Lovely front yard hedged for privacy. Centrally located. Available immediately & easy to show. (more photos to come soon)