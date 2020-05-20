13253 Vanowen St Apt 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath is now Move-in Ready!!

Don't miss out on this beautiful unit!!



This beauty is located on the 2nd level with street views! Just newly renovated features:

New wood flooring throughout

New granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom

Fresh paint

New wall a/c unit

New blinds and much more!!

New sinks, faucets

Stove and range hood



Schedule a viewing today by calling our office at

818-981-1885.



Sorry, No Evictions/No Pets/Monthly income must be 2.5 times the rent



(RLNE3891354)