1324 S. Cloverdale

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

WALK to LACMA, Lassens Natural Foods, restaurants and shops from this artsy 1500 square foot classic Hollywood townhouse. 10 plus foot ceilings, stenciled beams, and doors, arched doorways. Two bedrooms, one and one-half baths. The upstairs bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub. The hardwood floors have area rugs. Tons of light, French windows, three air conditioning units. View of the hills looking in three directions from second-floor balcony with a small table and two chairs and fountain that adds to the serenity. Great for watching the sunset with a glass of wine. Monitored security system throughout.



The furnishings are high-end but comfortable with fabrics and artifacts weve collected from our travels. Also, a Kimball Spinet piano, if youre musically inclined. Kitchen with new gas stove and dishwasher, beautiful china and Calphalon cookware. Stationary bike, Elliptical, assorted weights and other workout equipment. Large screen TV with premium streaming channels. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer. 1/2 bathroom on the first floor off the kitchen hallway.

The neighborhood is diverse, friendly, safe and extremely convenient location-wise. Fantastic neighbors. Were located between Fairfax and La Brea (closer to LaBrea) but walking distance from both. 10 minutes to 10 Freeway.