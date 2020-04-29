All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1324 S. Cloverdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1324 S. Cloverdale
Last updated July 1 2019 at 8:48 AM

1324 S. Cloverdale

1324 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1324 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
WALK to LACMA, Lassens Natural Foods, restaurants and shops from this artsy 1500 square foot classic Hollywood townhouse. 10 plus foot ceilings, stenciled beams, and doors, arched doorways. Two bedrooms, one and one-half baths. The upstairs bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub. The hardwood floors have area rugs. Tons of light, French windows, three air conditioning units. View of the hills looking in three directions from second-floor balcony with a small table and two chairs and fountain that adds to the serenity. Great for watching the sunset with a glass of wine. Monitored security system throughout.

The furnishings are high-end but comfortable with fabrics and artifacts weve collected from our travels. Also, a Kimball Spinet piano, if youre musically inclined. Kitchen with new gas stove and dishwasher, beautiful china and Calphalon cookware. Stationary bike, Elliptical, assorted weights and other workout equipment. Large screen TV with premium streaming channels. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer. 1/2 bathroom on the first floor off the kitchen hallway.
The neighborhood is diverse, friendly, safe and extremely convenient location-wise. Fantastic neighbors. Were located between Fairfax and La Brea (closer to LaBrea) but walking distance from both. 10 minutes to 10 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 S. Cloverdale have any available units?
1324 S. Cloverdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 S. Cloverdale have?
Some of 1324 S. Cloverdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 S. Cloverdale currently offering any rent specials?
1324 S. Cloverdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 S. Cloverdale pet-friendly?
No, 1324 S. Cloverdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1324 S. Cloverdale offer parking?
No, 1324 S. Cloverdale does not offer parking.
Does 1324 S. Cloverdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 S. Cloverdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 S. Cloverdale have a pool?
No, 1324 S. Cloverdale does not have a pool.
Does 1324 S. Cloverdale have accessible units?
No, 1324 S. Cloverdale does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 S. Cloverdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 S. Cloverdale has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College