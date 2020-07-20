13222 Copa De Oro Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Guy Arnone of Coastland Property Management is leasing this beautiful & remodeled spacious Mountain Glen Terrace Home, located at the end of a double-cul-de-sac, it shows light & bright & is over 2100 sqft. Highlights: Mountain & Golf Course Views, Gated Community, 3 BR, 1 Over-Sized Bonus/Home Theater/Additional BR w/fireplace, 3 BA, built in 2002, home has Hardwood & New Plush Carpet & Tile Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings. You will immediately notice the gorgeous wood flooring. Kitchen is open, tile counter-tops & back-splash, breakfast counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, pantry, designer lighting, hardware & plumbing fixtures, a deep/dual well sink, dining area/breakfast nook, spacious great/family/living room with many windows. Up the wood-rail staircase is the MBR Suite, w/a soaking tub, dual sinks, shower, all tiled & walk-in closet. Secondary BRs are large, the upstairs BA has new designer vanity, dual sinks, faucets, lighting & mirror, Bonus/Home Theater/Additional Bedroom w/fireplace, plenty of linen storage. Amenities: Indoor laundry, paneled doors, wood blinds, recessed lighting, covered patio, private location, 2 car direct access garage. The Community has a Pool, Spa, Basketball. Playground, tables/BBQ. Convenient to 210/118/14/5 Frwys, Westfield Valencia Town Center, Vista Canyon, College of the Canyons, as well as neighborhood shopping, schools and local Metrolink/bus transportation. For more info or for a private viewing, feel free to text/call me at 661.645.0989.