Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13222 Copa De Oro Court
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

13222 Copa De Oro Court

13222 Copa De Oro Court · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Sylmar
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

13222 Copa De Oro Court, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Guy Arnone of Coastland Property Management is leasing this beautiful & remodeled spacious Mountain Glen Terrace Home, located at the end of a double-cul-de-sac, it shows light & bright & is over 2100 sqft. Highlights: Mountain & Golf Course Views, Gated Community, 3 BR, 1 Over-Sized Bonus/Home Theater/Additional BR w/fireplace, 3 BA, built in 2002, home has Hardwood & New Plush Carpet & Tile Flooring, Vaulted Ceilings. You will immediately notice the gorgeous wood flooring. Kitchen is open, tile counter-tops & back-splash, breakfast counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, pantry, designer lighting, hardware & plumbing fixtures, a deep/dual well sink, dining area/breakfast nook, spacious great/family/living room with many windows. Up the wood-rail staircase is the MBR Suite, w/a soaking tub, dual sinks, shower, all tiled & walk-in closet. Secondary BRs are large, the upstairs BA has new designer vanity, dual sinks, faucets, lighting & mirror, Bonus/Home Theater/Additional Bedroom w/fireplace, plenty of linen storage. Amenities: Indoor laundry, paneled doors, wood blinds, recessed lighting, covered patio, private location, 2 car direct access garage. The Community has a Pool, Spa, Basketball. Playground, tables/BBQ. Convenient to 210/118/14/5 Frwys, Westfield Valencia Town Center, Vista Canyon, College of the Canyons, as well as neighborhood shopping, schools and local Metrolink/bus transportation. For more info or for a private viewing, feel free to text/call me at 661.645.0989.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13222 Copa De Oro Court have any available units?
13222 Copa De Oro Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13222 Copa De Oro Court have?
Some of 13222 Copa De Oro Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13222 Copa De Oro Court currently offering any rent specials?
13222 Copa De Oro Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13222 Copa De Oro Court pet-friendly?
No, 13222 Copa De Oro Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13222 Copa De Oro Court offer parking?
Yes, 13222 Copa De Oro Court offers parking.
Does 13222 Copa De Oro Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13222 Copa De Oro Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13222 Copa De Oro Court have a pool?
Yes, 13222 Copa De Oro Court has a pool.
Does 13222 Copa De Oro Court have accessible units?
No, 13222 Copa De Oro Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13222 Copa De Oro Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13222 Copa De Oro Court has units with dishwashers.
