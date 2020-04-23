1322 North DETROIT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

1322 N Detroit is an American Institute of Architects Design Award winning condo building by Santa Monica architects Hadrian Predock and John Frane. This stylish & sophisticated top floor three-story modern home greets you w/ a dramatic two story living room including oversized windows, a huge skylight, & wide plank wood floors. The main living area is thoughtfully designed w/ an open floor plan, recessed lights, kitchen with stainless steel appliances & half bath. A true entertainer's delight. The top floor master suite has a private balcony, another oversized skylight, not to worry - there's a remote controlled electric cover for light sensitive sleepers, a large master bath with frosted glass wall and door, and a separate closet w/ full size washer & dryer. The lower level offers another master bedroom w/ bath en suite. Extra storage and two non tandem parking spaces. No pets please, owner will require credit/background check, proof of employment, & proof of assets w/ applications.