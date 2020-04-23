All apartments in Los Angeles
1322 North DETROIT Street
1322 North DETROIT Street

1322 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1322 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
1322 N Detroit is an American Institute of Architects Design Award winning condo building by Santa Monica architects Hadrian Predock and John Frane. This stylish & sophisticated top floor three-story modern home greets you w/ a dramatic two story living room including oversized windows, a huge skylight, & wide plank wood floors. The main living area is thoughtfully designed w/ an open floor plan, recessed lights, kitchen with stainless steel appliances & half bath. A true entertainer's delight. The top floor master suite has a private balcony, another oversized skylight, not to worry - there's a remote controlled electric cover for light sensitive sleepers, a large master bath with frosted glass wall and door, and a separate closet w/ full size washer & dryer. The lower level offers another master bedroom w/ bath en suite. Extra storage and two non tandem parking spaces. No pets please, owner will require credit/background check, proof of employment, & proof of assets w/ applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 North DETROIT Street have any available units?
1322 North DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 North DETROIT Street have?
Some of 1322 North DETROIT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 North DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1322 North DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 North DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1322 North DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1322 North DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1322 North DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 1322 North DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 North DETROIT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 North DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 1322 North DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1322 North DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 1322 North DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 North DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 North DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.
