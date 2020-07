Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A charming, hillside home that is located in a cul de sac. The kitchen included stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room. The open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. The home also includes a patio and two car garage. Third bedroom is small and can be converted into an office. Home can come furnished or unfurnished.