13200 W Wentworth Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bd 1 Bath Now Available in Pacoima CA - Text (805) 905-1902 for inquiries.



Newly Remodeled House with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - 2 Bedrooms with closet space and 1 Bathroom - New Paint and Flooring - New Kitchen - Dryer and washer hookups - Driveway parking for 2 cars but there is street parking



MONTH TO MONTH PAYMENT - Monthly Rent: $1650 (non-negotiable) - Security Deposit: $2000 (non-negotiable) - Application Fee of $50 per adult (People who are 18 years old and over) -



$100 monthly credit for utilities



UTILITIES ARE NOT INCLUDED - NO CO-SIGNING - MUST HAVE NO EVICTION - NO ANIMALS - CREDIT ABOVE 650 IS REQUIRED - NO SMOKING - PROOF OF INCOME of 3 months You get the main house.



There is someone renting out the master bedroom but their door is locked so they wont have access to the living room, your rooms, and kitchen. The person renting the master bedroom has their own private entry way so they wont go through the main house. There is also a guest house that attached to the house and there are tenants living there.



(RLNE5586573)