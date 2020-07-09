All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

13200 Wentworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Arleta

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bd 1 Bath Now Available in Pacoima CA - Text (805) 905-1902 for inquiries.

Newly Remodeled House with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - 2 Bedrooms with closet space and 1 Bathroom - New Paint and Flooring - New Kitchen - Dryer and washer hookups - Driveway parking for 2 cars but there is street parking

MONTH TO MONTH PAYMENT - Monthly Rent: $1650 (non-negotiable) - Security Deposit: $2000 (non-negotiable) - Application Fee of $50 per adult (People who are 18 years old and over) -

$100 monthly credit for utilities

UTILITIES ARE NOT INCLUDED - NO CO-SIGNING - MUST HAVE NO EVICTION - NO ANIMALS - CREDIT ABOVE 650 IS REQUIRED - NO SMOKING - PROOF OF INCOME of 3 months You get the main house.

There is someone renting out the master bedroom but their door is locked so they wont have access to the living room, your rooms, and kitchen. The person renting the master bedroom has their own private entry way so they wont go through the main house. There is also a guest house that attached to the house and there are tenants living there.

(RLNE5586573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 W Wentworth Street have any available units?
13200 W Wentworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13200 W Wentworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
13200 W Wentworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 W Wentworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 13200 W Wentworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13200 W Wentworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 13200 W Wentworth Street offers parking.
Does 13200 W Wentworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13200 W Wentworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 W Wentworth Street have a pool?
No, 13200 W Wentworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 13200 W Wentworth Street have accessible units?
No, 13200 W Wentworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 W Wentworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13200 W Wentworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13200 W Wentworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13200 W Wentworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.

