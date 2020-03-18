All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13192 Cutler Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13192 Cutler Pl
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

13192 Cutler Pl

13192 Cutler Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13192 Cutler Place, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13192 Cutler Pl Available 07/27/19 3 bed , 2 bath single story home on cul-de-sac - Adorable single story home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has recently been remodeled and is ready for move in. Upgrades include new laminate and tile flooring through out, new bathroom vanities, upgrades to master shower and fresh interior paint. Property features a fireplace in the living room and a bright open kitchen, indoor laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Additional storage shed in large rear yard. Gardner service will be included. Well behaved pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking

(RLNE4556158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13192 Cutler Pl have any available units?
13192 Cutler Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13192 Cutler Pl have?
Some of 13192 Cutler Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13192 Cutler Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13192 Cutler Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13192 Cutler Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13192 Cutler Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13192 Cutler Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13192 Cutler Pl does offer parking.
Does 13192 Cutler Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13192 Cutler Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13192 Cutler Pl have a pool?
No, 13192 Cutler Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13192 Cutler Pl have accessible units?
No, 13192 Cutler Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13192 Cutler Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13192 Cutler Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College