Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13192 Cutler Pl Available 07/27/19 3 bed , 2 bath single story home on cul-de-sac - Adorable single story home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has recently been remodeled and is ready for move in. Upgrades include new laminate and tile flooring through out, new bathroom vanities, upgrades to master shower and fresh interior paint. Property features a fireplace in the living room and a bright open kitchen, indoor laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Additional storage shed in large rear yard. Gardner service will be included. Well behaved pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking



(RLNE4556158)