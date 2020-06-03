All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13152 Hart St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13152 Hart St
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

13152 Hart St

13152 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13152 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This absolutely STUNNING 1950?s style home is situated on a corner lot and is cute, cute, CUTE! A quaint front porch and calm blue exterior set the tone for how much detail and irresistible charm are inside! Built in 1954, this warm and welcoming house has been kept in pristine condition; itfeaturesspaciously high, exposed wood ceilings that frame the beautiful,dark original hardwood flooring, and an absolutely charming fireplace. Thebrand new globe chandelier that ornaments thedining room plays perfectly off the built-ins to keep the cool, modern vibes going! The bedrooms are large and bright! The one bedroom adjacent to the main living space has amazing, trendy wallpaper and it?s very own bathroom! The other two bedrooms are down the hall and separated by the main bathroom. This bathroomis BEYOND cute--the showers\' vintage style tileis awork of vintage art. Combined with the large vanity, plenty of storage, and a detailed medallion handle pulls, this space is the perfect balance of function and fun. The kitchen is a burst of happy with original tile and vintage touches that will brighten up your morning coffee! And the dishwasher will make cleanup a breeze after your guests leave game night. There is an enclosed porch accessible though both the main living room or the master bedroom, which is perfect for year-round lounging and relaxation. Is the outside calling? Enjoy the large backyard and let the day melt away. With parking, laundry, central A/C and heat, this home definitely checks all of your boxes. Make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13152 Hart St have any available units?
13152 Hart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13152 Hart St have?
Some of 13152 Hart St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13152 Hart St currently offering any rent specials?
13152 Hart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13152 Hart St pet-friendly?
No, 13152 Hart St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13152 Hart St offer parking?
Yes, 13152 Hart St offers parking.
Does 13152 Hart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13152 Hart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13152 Hart St have a pool?
No, 13152 Hart St does not have a pool.
Does 13152 Hart St have accessible units?
No, 13152 Hart St does not have accessible units.
Does 13152 Hart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13152 Hart St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College