13152 Hart St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This absolutely STUNNING 1950?s style home is situated on a corner lot and is cute, cute, CUTE! A quaint front porch and calm blue exterior set the tone for how much detail and irresistible charm are inside! Built in 1954, this warm and welcoming house has been kept in pristine condition; itfeaturesspaciously high, exposed wood ceilings that frame the beautiful,dark original hardwood flooring, and an absolutely charming fireplace. Thebrand new globe chandelier that ornaments thedining room plays perfectly off the built-ins to keep the cool, modern vibes going! The bedrooms are large and bright! The one bedroom adjacent to the main living space has amazing, trendy wallpaper and it?s very own bathroom! The other two bedrooms are down the hall and separated by the main bathroom. This bathroomis BEYOND cute--the showers\' vintage style tileis awork of vintage art. Combined with the large vanity, plenty of storage, and a detailed medallion handle pulls, this space is the perfect balance of function and fun. The kitchen is a burst of happy with original tile and vintage touches that will brighten up your morning coffee! And the dishwasher will make cleanup a breeze after your guests leave game night. There is an enclosed porch accessible though both the main living room or the master bedroom, which is perfect for year-round lounging and relaxation. Is the outside calling? Enjoy the large backyard and let the day melt away. With parking, laundry, central A/C and heat, this home definitely checks all of your boxes. Make it yours today!