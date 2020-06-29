LOVELY 3 BED PLUS 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH DIRECT ACCESS ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE IN A GATED COMMUNITY. COMMUNITY POOL ON THE GROUNDS. THERE IS A LOFT ON SECOND FLOOR WHICH CAN SERVE AS A FOURTH BEDROOM. THE FIRST FLOOR IS TILED AND THE STAIRS AND SECOND FLOOR IS NEW BAMBOO WOOD FLOORING. THE BATHROOMS ARE IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND . FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER. SMALL PET ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13145 Bromont Avenue have any available units?
13145 Bromont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.