13141 Rose Ave

$500 one time move-in discount on the 1st-month rent



Quaint, 3 beds, 2-baths, 2,200-square-foot single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Mar Vista in Los Angeles.



The delightful, unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, tile floor, ceiling fan, sliding glass door in white frame, clear glass windows with blinds, recessed/suspended/flush lights, walk-in closet, and fireplace.



The clean, horseshoe-type kitchen has a garden window above the under-mount sink, two larger windows in the corner, light gray shaker style cabinets, smooth white countertops, and appliances like a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.



The bathroom has semi-tiled walls, a corner shower stall with frosted glass in an aluminum frame, top-mount sink in a vanity cabinet surmounted by an oval mirror in a wooden frame.



Other rooms in the house include a living room, dining room, and a family room. There is an in-unit washer and dryer, air conditioning and forced-air.



The exterior, which is close to the beach, features plenty of plants and shrubbery, a shed in the back and a yard - a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



There is a 2-car detached covered garage in the alley at the back and plenty of space in the front.



Pets are welcome on the property.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet

Landlords responsibilities are landscaping.



Walkscore: 86

This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby Parks: Culver West Park, Glen Alla Park, Mar Vista, Gardens, and Admiralty Park.



Nearby Schools:

Walgrove Avenue Elementary School - 0.25 mile 4/10

Mark Twain Middle School and World Languages Magnet - 0.72 mile 4/10

Beethoven Street Elementary School - 0.75 mile 5/10

Venice Senior High School - 0.94 mile 6/10



Bus lines:

1 Washington Blvd - 0.1 mile

14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.1 mile

2 Inglewood Blvd - 0.1



(RLNE5178415)