Los Angeles, CA
13141 Rose Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

13141 Rose Ave

13141 Rose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13141 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
$500 one time move-in discount on the 1st-month rent

Quaint, 3 beds, 2-baths, 2,200-square-foot single-family home in the energetic neighborhood of Mar Vista in Los Angeles.

The delightful, unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, tile floor, ceiling fan, sliding glass door in white frame, clear glass windows with blinds, recessed/suspended/flush lights, walk-in closet, and fireplace.

The clean, horseshoe-type kitchen has a garden window above the under-mount sink, two larger windows in the corner, light gray shaker style cabinets, smooth white countertops, and appliances like a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.

The bathroom has semi-tiled walls, a corner shower stall with frosted glass in an aluminum frame, top-mount sink in a vanity cabinet surmounted by an oval mirror in a wooden frame.

Other rooms in the house include a living room, dining room, and a family room. There is an in-unit washer and dryer, air conditioning and forced-air.

The exterior, which is close to the beach, features plenty of plants and shrubbery, a shed in the back and a yard - a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

There is a 2-car detached covered garage in the alley at the back and plenty of space in the front.

Pets are welcome on the property.

Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet
Landlords responsibilities are landscaping.

Walkscore: 86
This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby Parks: Culver West Park, Glen Alla Park, Mar Vista, Gardens, and Admiralty Park.

Nearby Schools:
Walgrove Avenue Elementary School - 0.25 mile 4/10
Mark Twain Middle School and World Languages Magnet - 0.72 mile 4/10
Beethoven Street Elementary School - 0.75 mile 5/10
Venice Senior High School - 0.94 mile 6/10

Bus lines:
1 Washington Blvd - 0.1 mile
14 Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave - 0.1 mile
2 Inglewood Blvd - 0.1

(RLNE5178415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13141 Rose Ave have any available units?
13141 Rose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13141 Rose Ave have?
Some of 13141 Rose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13141 Rose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13141 Rose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13141 Rose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13141 Rose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13141 Rose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13141 Rose Ave offers parking.
Does 13141 Rose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13141 Rose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13141 Rose Ave have a pool?
No, 13141 Rose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13141 Rose Ave have accessible units?
No, 13141 Rose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13141 Rose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13141 Rose Ave has units with dishwashers.

