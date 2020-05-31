1314 INNES Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Traditional in Venice near the beach! Located in a charming duplex, this residence has 3 bd + 1 ba, living room opens to large dining room and kitchen with all appliances and ample built ins. There are 2 bedrooms & 1 bath on the first floor and the 3rd bedroom is downstairs. This unit also has laundry and is an ideal location near the beach, Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and everything Venice has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity to go to the beach every day! Available furnished or unfurnished. 1 or 2 parking spaces available for an additional $150/month each!