Los Angeles, CA
1314 INNES Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1314 INNES Place

1314 Innes Place · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Innes Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
Traditional in Venice near the beach! Located in a charming duplex, this residence has 3 bd + 1 ba, living room opens to large dining room and kitchen with all appliances and ample built ins. There are 2 bedrooms & 1 bath on the first floor and the 3rd bedroom is downstairs. This unit also has laundry and is an ideal location near the beach, Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and everything Venice has to offer! Don't miss this opportunity to go to the beach every day! Available furnished or unfurnished. 1 or 2 parking spaces available for an additional $150/month each!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 INNES Place have any available units?
1314 INNES Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 INNES Place have?
Some of 1314 INNES Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 INNES Place currently offering any rent specials?
1314 INNES Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 INNES Place pet-friendly?
No, 1314 INNES Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1314 INNES Place offer parking?
Yes, 1314 INNES Place offers parking.
Does 1314 INNES Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 INNES Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 INNES Place have a pool?
No, 1314 INNES Place does not have a pool.
Does 1314 INNES Place have accessible units?
No, 1314 INNES Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 INNES Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 INNES Place has units with dishwashers.
