1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 301

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access new construction pet friendly

This spacious loft offers warm hardwood flooring, two bathrooms with custom shower upstairs, in-unit laundry, a dedicated sleeping space upstairs, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and central air conditioning/heating. You'll also have a private balcony. Brand new in 2019. Be among the first to call 1313 Sunset home! All floor plans, additional photos, and virtual walk-through available at 1313sunset.com. This loft comes with one parking space included. (Sorry, no extra are available for purchase)



New Construction! Come view our new artist lofts today! Designed for creative types, with very spacious floor plans, bright light, and soaring 16 foot high ceilings! Perfect for entertaining, or recharging after a long day. All units pre-wired with ATT Fiber internet. Property offers an onsite manager, elevator, community courtyard, gated garage and community room.



Sip coffee on your private patio or balcony, or cook up a feast in your stainless kitchen. Large open floor plans are a perfect canvas for you to customize. Located on Sunset Blvd just below Dodger Stadium, with all the fun of Echo Park steps away. Only a short Lyft to DTLA, or Silver Lake!

New Construction Townhouse Style Lofts Pre-Wired for Fiber Internet, Elevator, Onsite Manager, EV Charging Stalls, Double Height Ceilings, All Apartment Homes Offer Unique Floorplans, In-Unit Laundry.