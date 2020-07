Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Hollywood Bungalow circa 1917. This recently renovated and furnished lease is directly on the border of West Hollywood. Sitting behind a large hedge, the home is down street from Bristol Farms and up the street from Whole Foods - this location has easy access to all. The home has beautiful high ceilings and skylights allowing for beautiful sunshine throughout. Complete with detached converted garage that can be available as a home studio.