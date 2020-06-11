1310 ARMACOST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest parking hot tub lobby

Immaculate & spacious single level 2 BR, 2 BA, condo w/ open floor plan located in this luxurious Tuscan Villa architectural Bldg in prime West L.A. just south of Wilshire Blvd. Enter thru stylish Dining Rm/ den with hardwood floors and elegant fireplace which leads to spacious living room. Massive kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, granite counter tops and stone tiles. Generous size master suite w/ large walk-in closet, master BA with double sink, spa tub, separate stall shower and top of the line plumbing fixtures. Other features include new carpeting throughout, washer & Dryer in the unit, bedrooms separated on opposite sides for privacy, recessed lighting, and large balcony accessible from living room & master BR. Professionally managed Bldg with inviting front lobby, secured gated access garage & 4 guest parking spaces. Adj to Brentwood with close proximity to UCLA, Fwy 405 & Santa Monica