Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

1310 ARMACOST Avenue

1310 Armacost Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Armacost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
Immaculate & spacious single level 2 BR, 2 BA, condo w/ open floor plan located in this luxurious Tuscan Villa architectural Bldg in prime West L.A. just south of Wilshire Blvd. Enter thru stylish Dining Rm/ den with hardwood floors and elegant fireplace which leads to spacious living room. Massive kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, granite counter tops and stone tiles. Generous size master suite w/ large walk-in closet, master BA with double sink, spa tub, separate stall shower and top of the line plumbing fixtures. Other features include new carpeting throughout, washer & Dryer in the unit, bedrooms separated on opposite sides for privacy, recessed lighting, and large balcony accessible from living room & master BR. Professionally managed Bldg with inviting front lobby, secured gated access garage & 4 guest parking spaces. Adj to Brentwood with close proximity to UCLA, Fwy 405 & Santa Monica

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 ARMACOST Avenue have any available units?
1310 ARMACOST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 ARMACOST Avenue have?
Some of 1310 ARMACOST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 ARMACOST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1310 ARMACOST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 ARMACOST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1310 ARMACOST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1310 ARMACOST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1310 ARMACOST Avenue offers parking.
Does 1310 ARMACOST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 ARMACOST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 ARMACOST Avenue have a pool?
No, 1310 ARMACOST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1310 ARMACOST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1310 ARMACOST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 ARMACOST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 ARMACOST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
