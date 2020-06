Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This unit has been completely renovated!!! It comes complete and has been substantially redone with new quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, new wall tile in the shower, new laminate plank flooring, and all new lighting! This location is a phenomenal gateway to Hollywood! Just a stone throw away from Beverly center and only a few steps to dozens of restaurants!



Open house June 5th from 9AM to 10AM!