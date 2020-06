Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath, 1950's bungalow with enclosed patio & lush garden, one car garage and washer/dryer. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting and plantation shutters throughout. Bathroom has full shower, tub & pedestal sink.~Located in Westwood on a quiet upscale residential street less than 5 minutes from UCLA, Westwood Village and Beverly Hills. 2 blocks from Wilshire Blvd and 4 blocks from the newly renovated Century City Shopping Center. Available for immediate move-in.