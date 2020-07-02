1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR & SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT AVAILABLE! A new lease opportunity situated in a boutique collection of luxury homes equipped with the newest 'smart' technology. This beautifully appointed home is the most private in the community, featuring engineered white oak hardwood flooring, floating architectural staircases, and Leicht custom cabinetry. The main level is comprised of a guest suite with patio and direct entry garage. Second level features master suite and additional bedroom and bath plus laundry room. Chef's kitchen with Samsung SmartHome appliance package, oversized island, and dumb waiter plus bright living room with balcony complete the top floor. A roof deck with panoramic views and built-in BBQ sets the stage for entertaining. Boasting a 94/100 Walk Score; conveniently located near all that Hollywood has to offer, by foot, bike, or car!