All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue

1306 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1306 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
VIRTUAL TOUR & SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT AVAILABLE! A new lease opportunity situated in a boutique collection of luxury homes equipped with the newest 'smart' technology. This beautifully appointed home is the most private in the community, featuring engineered white oak hardwood flooring, floating architectural staircases, and Leicht custom cabinetry. The main level is comprised of a guest suite with patio and direct entry garage. Second level features master suite and additional bedroom and bath plus laundry room. Chef's kitchen with Samsung SmartHome appliance package, oversized island, and dumb waiter plus bright living room with balcony complete the top floor. A roof deck with panoramic views and built-in BBQ sets the stage for entertaining. Boasting a 94/100 Walk Score; conveniently located near all that Hollywood has to offer, by foot, bike, or car!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 North MANSFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College