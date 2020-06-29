All apartments in Los Angeles
13050 MINDANAO Way
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

13050 MINDANAO Way

13050 Mindanao Way · No Longer Available
Location

13050 Mindanao Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
Remodeled to perfection, this 3BD3BA townhome in Silicon Beach is located in the Villa Vallarta resort community near Venice, Playa Vista, Del Rey Arts District. With high ceilings, large windows, an open and bright atmosphere, a seamless floor plan with wide plank hardwood flooring and new recessed lighting throughout. Living room features fireplace with views of serene private patio. New gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliances, custom cabinetry, new Ceasarstone countertops with marble backsplash, brand new washer/dryer in laundry room. Master Retreat features over 14 ft. ceilings, ensuite with double vanity separate shower and large soaker tub. Oversized attached 2 car garage, gated complex, lush landscaped grounds, four pools/four spas, racquetball court, walk or bike to shops, dining and beach. Landlord pays HOA/water. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, trash, TV/internet. See private remarks for application details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13050 MINDANAO Way have any available units?
13050 MINDANAO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13050 MINDANAO Way have?
Some of 13050 MINDANAO Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13050 MINDANAO Way currently offering any rent specials?
13050 MINDANAO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13050 MINDANAO Way pet-friendly?
No, 13050 MINDANAO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13050 MINDANAO Way offer parking?
Yes, 13050 MINDANAO Way offers parking.
Does 13050 MINDANAO Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13050 MINDANAO Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13050 MINDANAO Way have a pool?
Yes, 13050 MINDANAO Way has a pool.
Does 13050 MINDANAO Way have accessible units?
No, 13050 MINDANAO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13050 MINDANAO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13050 MINDANAO Way has units with dishwashers.

