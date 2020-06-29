13050 MINDANAO Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage internet access

Remodeled to perfection, this 3BD3BA townhome in Silicon Beach is located in the Villa Vallarta resort community near Venice, Playa Vista, Del Rey Arts District. With high ceilings, large windows, an open and bright atmosphere, a seamless floor plan with wide plank hardwood flooring and new recessed lighting throughout. Living room features fireplace with views of serene private patio. New gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliances, custom cabinetry, new Ceasarstone countertops with marble backsplash, brand new washer/dryer in laundry room. Master Retreat features over 14 ft. ceilings, ensuite with double vanity separate shower and large soaker tub. Oversized attached 2 car garage, gated complex, lush landscaped grounds, four pools/four spas, racquetball court, walk or bike to shops, dining and beach. Landlord pays HOA/water. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable, trash, TV/internet. See private remarks for application details.