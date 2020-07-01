All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:58 PM

13045 Pacific Promenade #127

13045 Pacific Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

13045 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
13045 Pacific Promenade #127 Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Loft Style Unit - Sleek and contemporary 2-story loft style unit at Concerto Lofts. The versatile interior space is light & bright, and can be configured with either one or two bedrooms to fit one's needs. Features include laundry in-unit, central heating & A/C, spacious master bath, and large patio. 2 parking spaces. Close proximity to the beach and LAX. Enjoy all the amenities of Playa Vista which include multiples pools & fitness centers, ball fields, tennis courts, walking & biking trails, Whole Foods, movie theaters, and much, more!

(RLNE5605656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 have any available units?
13045 Pacific Promenade #127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 have?
Some of 13045 Pacific Promenade #127's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 currently offering any rent specials?
13045 Pacific Promenade #127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 pet-friendly?
No, 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 offer parking?
Yes, 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 offers parking.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 have a pool?
Yes, 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 has a pool.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 have accessible units?
No, 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 does not have accessible units.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13045 Pacific Promenade #127 does not have units with dishwashers.

