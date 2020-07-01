Amenities

13045 Pacific Promenade #127 Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Loft Style Unit - Sleek and contemporary 2-story loft style unit at Concerto Lofts. The versatile interior space is light & bright, and can be configured with either one or two bedrooms to fit one's needs. Features include laundry in-unit, central heating & A/C, spacious master bath, and large patio. 2 parking spaces. Close proximity to the beach and LAX. Enjoy all the amenities of Playa Vista which include multiples pools & fitness centers, ball fields, tennis courts, walking & biking trails, Whole Foods, movie theaters, and much, more!



(RLNE5605656)