Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13045 Pacific Promenade

13045 Pacific Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

13045 Pacific Promenade, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd2998e0f5 ----
Playa Vista Penthouse at Pacific Promenade offers this top floor 1700 sq.ft. loft with high ceilings, wall-to-wall windows and mountain views with top of line modern amenities and upgrades.

Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two story loft style penthouse with hardwood floors, separate dining area, large sleek open space gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and corian counter tops adjacent to sprawling living room w/ high ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the large private balcony with gas fireplace perfect for year round entertaining, second floor is master suite with master bathroom and gorgeous views. Washer & dryer in unit and two underground parking spaces, not tandem!

Rent includes access to ALL Playa Vista community amenities (The Resort & Centerpoint) pools and gyms, etc., as well as cable & internet are included. May consider one SMALL pet with deposit.

APPLICATIONS can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com

Centerpoint Access
Central A/C
Patio With Fireplace
The Resort
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13045 Pacific Promenade have any available units?
13045 Pacific Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13045 Pacific Promenade have?
Some of 13045 Pacific Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13045 Pacific Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
13045 Pacific Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13045 Pacific Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, 13045 Pacific Promenade is pet friendly.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 13045 Pacific Promenade offers parking.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13045 Pacific Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade have a pool?
Yes, 13045 Pacific Promenade has a pool.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade have accessible units?
No, 13045 Pacific Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 13045 Pacific Promenade have units with dishwashers?
No, 13045 Pacific Promenade does not have units with dishwashers.

