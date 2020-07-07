13045 Pacific Promenade

Amenities

Playa Vista Penthouse at Pacific Promenade offers this top floor 1700 sq.ft. loft with high ceilings, wall-to-wall windows and mountain views with top of line modern amenities and upgrades.



Modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom two story loft style penthouse with hardwood floors, separate dining area, large sleek open space gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and corian counter tops adjacent to sprawling living room w/ high ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the large private balcony with gas fireplace perfect for year round entertaining, second floor is master suite with master bathroom and gorgeous views. Washer & dryer in unit and two underground parking spaces, not tandem!



Rent includes access to ALL Playa Vista community amenities (The Resort & Centerpoint) pools and gyms, etc., as well as cable & internet are included. May consider one SMALL pet with deposit.



