13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107

13030 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13030 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
pet friendly
Spectaculer Fully Remodeled 2 Bed 2.5 Bath -
AVAILABLE NOW! Highly sought after Studio City gem! Large living room with Surround Sound, spacious formal dining room with access to a sizable patio. The brand new kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Powder room completes the first floor. Upstairs you will find a comfortable master bedroom and a roomy Ensuite bath with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. The second bedroom is a great size and has two closets. New Washer/Dryer upstairs. 2 tandem parking spaces. Beautiful pool. Jog on the river path. Leave your car at home and walk to restaurants and shopping on the Boulevard. 2 Elevators in building. Live the upscale Valleyheart lifestyle!

Contact Chris 213-793-0197 via text for more information.

OPEN HOUSE THIS COMING SUNDAY JULY 21ST!

OPEN HOUSE FROM 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT TO CONFIRM.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3938197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 have any available units?
13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 have?
Some of 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 is pet friendly.
Does 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 offer parking?
Yes, 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 offers parking.
Does 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 have a pool?
Yes, 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 has a pool.
Does 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 have accessible units?
No, 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13030 Valleyheart Dr. #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
