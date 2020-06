Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

Modern, single-level Loft w/ park view! Spacious 2BD/2BA industrial style urban loft. Hardwood floors, 10' ceilings. This is the perfect home in the perfect neighborhood - PLAYA VISTA. Close to everything that Playa Vista has to offer: shopping, fitness, entertainment, and more. Come see why Playa Vista is the place to be.The unit includes an open floor plan, 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, 2 parking spots, and a lovely porch overlooking the park.