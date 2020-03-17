1300 Sanborn Ave

Amenities

Book a showing now! Visit and take a closer look at this pretty 700-square-foot duplex/triplex unit on the friendly Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.



This unfurnished home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and on-street parking.

Its bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood and tile flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Its bedrooms are comfortable and well-lit. The unit has installed air conditioning and forced-air heating that serve as its climate control. The exterior has a patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs. Theres a shared shed (no lock) that can be used as a storage area.



Pets allowed with a $500 deposit per pet.



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, trash, and gas. The landlord's responsible utilities: water and sewage.



Nearby parks: Silver Lake Recreation Center, Silver Lake Reservoir, and Silver Lake Meadow.



Walk Score: 78



300 Sanborn Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. The area has good transit which means there are many nearby public transportation options.



1300 Sanborn Avenue is approximately a 16-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Vermont / Sunset Station stop.



Nearby Schools:

Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 8/10

John Marshall Senior High School - 0.82 miles, 8/10

Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.96 miles, 8/10

Thomas Starr King Middle School - 0.12 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

175 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

4 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 miles



(RLNE4979628)