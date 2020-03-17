All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1300 Sanborn Ave

1300 Sanborn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Sanborn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Book a showing now! Visit and take a closer look at this pretty 700-square-foot duplex/triplex unit on the friendly Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

This unfurnished home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and on-street parking.
Its bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood and tile flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. Its bedrooms are comfortable and well-lit. The unit has installed air conditioning and forced-air heating that serve as its climate control. The exterior has a patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs. Theres a shared shed (no lock) that can be used as a storage area.

Pets allowed with a $500 deposit per pet.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, trash, and gas. The landlord's responsible utilities: water and sewage.

Nearby parks: Silver Lake Recreation Center, Silver Lake Reservoir, and Silver Lake Meadow.

Walk Score: 78

300 Sanborn Avenue is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. The area has good transit which means there are many nearby public transportation options.

1300 Sanborn Avenue is approximately a 16-minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Vermont / Sunset Station stop.

Nearby Schools:
Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 8/10
John Marshall Senior High School - 0.82 miles, 8/10
Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.96 miles, 8/10
Thomas Starr King Middle School - 0.12 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
175 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
2/302 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
4 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
704 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.8 miles

(RLNE4979628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Sanborn Ave have any available units?
1300 Sanborn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Sanborn Ave have?
Some of 1300 Sanborn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Sanborn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Sanborn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Sanborn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Sanborn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Sanborn Ave offer parking?
No, 1300 Sanborn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Sanborn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Sanborn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Sanborn Ave have a pool?
No, 1300 Sanborn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Sanborn Ave have accessible units?
No, 1300 Sanborn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Sanborn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Sanborn Ave has units with dishwashers.
