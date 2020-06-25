All apartments in Los Angeles
12975 AGUSTIN Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12975 West Agustin Place · No Longer Available
Location

12975 West Agustin Place, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Single Level 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den/office with custom built-ins, hardwood floor in the living and dining areas. Open floor plan, Kitchen with SS appliances and Granite counters. Balcony off the living and dining areas. Fire place in the living room. Master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Spacious walk in closet. 2 tandem parking spaces. All Playa Vista amenities included as well as basic Cable, internet, Access to the Center point Club and The Resort with pool, spa, gym. Close to the Runway retail center and Concert Park shops with all it has to offer including restaurants, shops, Cinemark, CVS and Whole Foods. Available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12975 AGUSTIN Place have any available units?
12975 AGUSTIN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12975 AGUSTIN Place have?
Some of 12975 AGUSTIN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12975 AGUSTIN Place currently offering any rent specials?
12975 AGUSTIN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12975 AGUSTIN Place pet-friendly?
No, 12975 AGUSTIN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12975 AGUSTIN Place offer parking?
Yes, 12975 AGUSTIN Place offers parking.
Does 12975 AGUSTIN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12975 AGUSTIN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12975 AGUSTIN Place have a pool?
Yes, 12975 AGUSTIN Place has a pool.
Does 12975 AGUSTIN Place have accessible units?
No, 12975 AGUSTIN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12975 AGUSTIN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12975 AGUSTIN Place has units with dishwashers.
