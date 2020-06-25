12975 AGUSTIN Place

Amenities

Single Level 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den/office with custom built-ins, hardwood floor in the living and dining areas. Open floor plan, Kitchen with SS appliances and Granite counters. Balcony off the living and dining areas. Fire place in the living room. Master bath with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Spacious walk in closet. 2 tandem parking spaces. All Playa Vista amenities included as well as basic Cable, internet, Access to the Center point Club and The Resort with pool, spa, gym. Close to the Runway retail center and Concert Park shops with all it has to offer including restaurants, shops, Cinemark, CVS and Whole Foods. Available NOW