12914 AGUSTIN Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Live the good life in this luxurious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom free standing home in the heart of Playa Vista. Step inside to find a great, open floor plan, with high quality finishes throughout. Features include vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace in living room, 2 balconies, attached 2 car garage & one of the largest yards in Playa Vista. Whether you are a novice or a pro chef, you are sure to appreciate the gourmet center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Live in modern comfort with all the benefits that the PV community has to offer. Amenities include daily shuttles, clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks. Minutes to beaches, LAX, shops, restaurants & Playa Vista. All it needs is you.