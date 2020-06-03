All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

12914 AGUSTIN Place

12914 Agustin Pl · No Longer Available
Location

12914 Agustin Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Live the good life in this luxurious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom free standing home in the heart of Playa Vista. Step inside to find a great, open floor plan, with high quality finishes throughout. Features include vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace in living room, 2 balconies, attached 2 car garage & one of the largest yards in Playa Vista. Whether you are a novice or a pro chef, you are sure to appreciate the gourmet center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master suite boasts a large walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and tub. Live in modern comfort with all the benefits that the PV community has to offer. Amenities include daily shuttles, clubhouse, pools, spa, fitness center, conference room, theater, basketball courts, play grounds, dog parks. Minutes to beaches, LAX, shops, restaurants & Playa Vista. All it needs is you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12914 AGUSTIN Place have any available units?
12914 AGUSTIN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12914 AGUSTIN Place have?
Some of 12914 AGUSTIN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12914 AGUSTIN Place currently offering any rent specials?
12914 AGUSTIN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12914 AGUSTIN Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12914 AGUSTIN Place is pet friendly.
Does 12914 AGUSTIN Place offer parking?
Yes, 12914 AGUSTIN Place offers parking.
Does 12914 AGUSTIN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12914 AGUSTIN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12914 AGUSTIN Place have a pool?
Yes, 12914 AGUSTIN Place has a pool.
Does 12914 AGUSTIN Place have accessible units?
No, 12914 AGUSTIN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12914 AGUSTIN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12914 AGUSTIN Place has units with dishwashers.
