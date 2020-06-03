All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

12907 McCune Ave

12907 Mc Cune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12907 Mc Cune Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Mar Vista - Property Id: 213099

This charming 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment is located in Mar Vista (triplex building). Newly renovated house with brand new bathroom, new quartz countertops, stainless range, hardwood floor, new kitchen porcelain tile floor, and new paint. communal amenities include coin operated washer/dryer, on-site parking space and enclosed private back patio. Bike over to Abbot Kinney's one-of-a-kind shops, trendy restaurants and many hotspots. Visit nearby farmer's market, Whole Food Market and Costco. Light and airy throughout. This is LA living at its best in the heart of Westside! Beautiful apartment located closed to Venice beach, Abbot Kinney, Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica, Culver City, Playa Vista, and LAX airport.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213099
Property Id 213099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5510755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12907 McCune Ave have any available units?
12907 McCune Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12907 McCune Ave have?
Some of 12907 McCune Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12907 McCune Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12907 McCune Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12907 McCune Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12907 McCune Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12907 McCune Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12907 McCune Ave offers parking.
Does 12907 McCune Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12907 McCune Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12907 McCune Ave have a pool?
No, 12907 McCune Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12907 McCune Ave have accessible units?
No, 12907 McCune Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12907 McCune Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12907 McCune Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

