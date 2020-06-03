12907 McCune Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Mar Vista - Property Id: 213099



This charming 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment is located in Mar Vista (triplex building). Newly renovated house with brand new bathroom, new quartz countertops, stainless range, hardwood floor, new kitchen porcelain tile floor, and new paint. communal amenities include coin operated washer/dryer, on-site parking space and enclosed private back patio. Bike over to Abbot Kinney's one-of-a-kind shops, trendy restaurants and many hotspots. Visit nearby farmer's market, Whole Food Market and Costco. Light and airy throughout. This is LA living at its best in the heart of Westside! Beautiful apartment located closed to Venice beach, Abbot Kinney, Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica, Culver City, Playa Vista, and LAX airport.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213099

No Pets Allowed



