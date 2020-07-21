All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 129 Hurricane St. 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
129 Hurricane St. 1
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

129 Hurricane St. 1

129 Hurricane Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

129 Hurricane Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled unit on the Marina Peninsula - Property Id: 149419

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the Marina Peninsula with a great view of the Grand Canal! One block to the beach and a 5 minute walk to all the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd. Unit features floor to ceiling windows, private balconies in living room and master bedroom, fireplace in living room and master bedroom, large kitchen with stainless appliances, travertine and carpet floors, and large closets in each of the bedrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. 2 car tandem private garage parking. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149419p
Property Id 149419

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Hurricane St. 1 have any available units?
129 Hurricane St. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Hurricane St. 1 have?
Some of 129 Hurricane St. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Hurricane St. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
129 Hurricane St. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Hurricane St. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 129 Hurricane St. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 129 Hurricane St. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 129 Hurricane St. 1 offers parking.
Does 129 Hurricane St. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Hurricane St. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Hurricane St. 1 have a pool?
No, 129 Hurricane St. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 129 Hurricane St. 1 have accessible units?
No, 129 Hurricane St. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Hurricane St. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Hurricane St. 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College