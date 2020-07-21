129 Hurricane St. 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled unit on the Marina Peninsula - Property Id: 149419



Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the Marina Peninsula with a great view of the Grand Canal! One block to the beach and a 5 minute walk to all the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd. Unit features floor to ceiling windows, private balconies in living room and master bedroom, fireplace in living room and master bedroom, large kitchen with stainless appliances, travertine and carpet floors, and large closets in each of the bedrooms. Washer & dryer in unit. 2 car tandem private garage parking. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149419p

Property Id 149419



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5107088)